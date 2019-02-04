Police appeal to find teenage girl missing for almost a week

Burnley and Padiham Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenage girl

Samera Fareed (17) was last seen at lunchtime on Tuesday, January 29th, at Blackburn College.

She is described as Asian, 5'3 with long straight black/red hair and with tongue and nose piercings.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, green Airmax trainers and carrying a large black handbag.

Sgt Darren Lee, of East Police, said: "We are growing concerned about Samera and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us.

"I would also urge Samera herself to contact us if she sees this appeal."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1068 of Jan 29th