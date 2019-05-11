Police appeal to find missing teenage girl with links to Burnley

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.

Kristina Ginova ( 15)was last seen leaving the Royal Blackburn Hospital in a taxi at about 7pm yesterday.

She travelled to an address in the Blackburn area before leaving there at some point during the night.

Kristina is described as 5'4" tall, mixed race with long black straight hair worn down. Kristina typically wears heavy makeup and false eyelashes. Kristina will also have bruising to her face at the moment.

She was last seen wearing a cropped black woolly jumper, khaki green leggings, pink and white bed socks and white Nike trainers.

Kristina has links to Burnley, Blackburn, Leicestershire and Merseyside.

Temp Insp Lee Turner, of East police, said: “We are growing concerned about Kristina and I would urge anyone who sees her or knows where she might be to get in touch. I would also ask Kristina herself to contact us if she sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1253 of May 10th.