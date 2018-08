Police have launched an appeal to find a missing teenage girl.

Aimee Anderson, who is 17 and from the Nelson/Brierfield area, was last seen on Leeds Road in Nelson in the early hours of yesterday morning.

She is wearing grey leggings, a black coat, grey and white trainers and was carrying a black handbag.

She is slimly built and has brown hair.

If you have seen this Aimee or know where she is please contact police via 101 and quote log number LC-20180815-1558