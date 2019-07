A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft following a bike going missing in Burnley.

But the cycle, which was taken from Bivel Street, has still not been recovered and police have put out an appeal to find it.

It is a Diamond Back Heist 3.0 and police believe it will still be in the local area.

Anyone who sees the bike is asked to get in touch with the police quoting Log 511 7th July.