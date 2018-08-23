Police appeal to find missing Ribble Valley sex offender

Police are appealing for information about a missing sex offender who is wanted on recall to prison.





Norman Ormerod went missing from an address in Clitheroe on Thursday, August 2nd, and has failed to attend probation appointments.



The 45-year-old was convicted of making indecent images of children in 2011 and 2015.



Ormerod has links to Lancashire and Cumbria and may have travelled to the North Yorkshire or Humberside areas.



Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.



Det Sgt Steve Munro, of Lancashire Police, said: “Ormerod has been wanted for a number of days now and is in breach of his licence requirements.



“He is believed to have travelled to the Yorkshire area and could be camping.



“I would advise anyone with information not to approach him but to contact police immediately.”



Anyone with information can contact police on 01254 353520 or email 2921@lancashire.pnn.police.uk



Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online athttp://socsi.in/lyto5