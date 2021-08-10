Police appeal to find missing Burnley woman who has connections to Colne
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Deborah Robinson who has been missing for a week.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 5:02 pm
Deborah is from the Burnley area but has connections to Colne.
She was last seen on Tuesday, August 3rd in the Colne area. Deborah is described as a white female with a slim build, 5ft 8 and blonde hair in a bob
If anyone has heard from or seen Deborah, please contact police on 101 quoting the log LC-20210809-1367. Thank you.