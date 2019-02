Police are appealing for information to find a woman who was last seen in Burnley in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Tracy Kirby (45) is described as white, between 5'5 and 5'6" tall with green eyes. She is of medium build with short, dark patchy shaven hair.

Tracy has links to the Burnley and Blackburn areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number LC-20190225-0110.