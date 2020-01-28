Police appeal to find missing Burnley man (21)

Have you seen Aaron Mohammed? Police are appealing for information after he went missing from Burnley.

Aaron (21) was last spoken to around 7-10am today and last seen around 10pm on Sunday in the Manchester Road area.

Pollice have launched an appeal to find missing Burnley man Aaron Mohammed

He is described as mixed race, slim to medium build with short, dark-brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a black coat, black jeans and black trainers.

PC Laura Jenkins, of Burnley Police, said: “We are very concerned for Aaron’s welfare and would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward.

“I would also ask Aaron to call us and let us know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0185 of January 28.