Police appeal to find missing Burnley man

Police have put out an appeal to find a missing Burnley man who has not been seen for four days.

Stuart Swales has not been seen since he left the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Sunday and police are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

Stuart is described as a white male, of slim build and he has short brown hair which is greying.

He also has stubble and was last seen wearing an olive green Craghoppers fleece, black Rohan walking trousers and black walking boots.

If you have any information regarding Stuarts whereabouts please contact Burnley Police on 101 quoting log LC-20190512-1603.