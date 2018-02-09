Police appeal to find missing boy (15)

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy missing from Clayton-Le-Moors.

Josh Wilson was last seen at his home address at around 4-30pm yesterday (Thursday). He's described as white, around 5ft 9ins. tall and of a medium build. He has short dark brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and dark trainers.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are concerned for Josh's welfare and would appeal to anyone who has information or knows where he is to call us on 101 quoting log 1301 of February 8th.

"We also believe someone local to Clayton-le-Moors may be giving him a place to stay - we'd remind you that anyone who does this for people who are missing and under 18 could be committing an offence so we'd urge anyone who has information to do the right thing and call us."

Please call Police on 101 if you know where Josh is.