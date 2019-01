Police would like to speak to a man about an attempt to cash a stolen cheque at a Burnley bank.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Monday, December 3rd, in the Burnley branch of Barclays Bank.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We believe the person in the CCTV could have information that will help our inquiries."

If you know who the man is please e-mail 2112@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.