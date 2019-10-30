Police appeal to find culprits after 71-year-old man knocked unconscious in shocking assault in Burnley

Police are appealing for information to help find two boys who knocked a man his 70s unconscious in a quiet residential area in Burnley.

The incident occurred at around 5pm on Friday, October 4th, as the victim was crossing the road at Tedder Avenue, close to Sycamore Avenue.

Two boys approached him and assaulted him, causing him to fall to the ground. As a result he suffered significant injuries to his face and lost consciousness.

The boys made off from the scene and the victim, aged 71, was assisted by passers-by.

We are now appealing for information about the incident and would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw all or part of the incident, or who knows who the boys may be.

The offenders are both described as white and in possession of a black mountain bike.

One of them is described as being in his mid-teens, around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with short, fair hair and wearing a grey hooded top.

The second boy is described as being aged between 12 and 14 years old, of average height, slim build, with short, dark hair and wearing a black, hooded top.

Anybody with information is asked to ring 101, quoting log number 1075 of October 4th, or email 3661@lancashire.pnn.police.uksocsi.in/LzyGR