Police are appealing for information after a high powered car was stolen in the Padiham area last night.

The white BMW 320D Estate (similar to the one pictured) with the registration plate D16DHH was stolen from the Gawthorpe area.

It is possible the vehicle may still be in the Burnley or Nelson area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police 101 quoting log: 0358 of 30/01.