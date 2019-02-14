Police appeal to find Burnley sex offender

Police have launched an appeal for a man wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

Foyzul Hoque ( 25), from Burnley is described as being Asian, of slim build with short dark hair.

He was convicted of sexual assault in 2014 and was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

DC Nick Spencer said: “If you have any information about his whereabouts, please let us know.

“Furthermore if Hoque is reading this appeal, I would encourage him to come forward and speak to officers.”

He has links to East Lancashire, particularly Burnley.

Anyone with information can contact police on 01254 353246, 101 or email SOMUEAST@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. In an emergency, always call 999.