Police appeal for witnesses to motorway accident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the M65 at the weekend.

Police were called around 5.10pm on Sunday (August 26) following reports of an accident close to Junction 6, the Whitebirk Interchange.

A gold BMW travelling eastbound had collided with two lampposts and a barrier on the hard shoulder.

Five people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy who suffered a fractured pelvis. He was taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The other four people were treated at Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Police are appealing for information following the incident.

PC Mike Smith, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are keen to find anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashboard mounted camera footage of what took place.

“A 14-year-old boy has been left with a serious hip injury and we want to establish exactly what has happened.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 01254 353904 or email 2821@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 1005 of August 26.