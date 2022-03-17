Police appeal for witnesses after man in his 80s dies after road accident in Ribble Valley village
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a road accident in the Ribble Valley this afternoon.
Emergency services were called at about 12.45pm after a Honda Jazz travelling north on the A666 collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road at the junction with Whalley Road at Langho.
The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.
The Honda driver was taken by ambulance to hospital suffering from shock and minor injuries.
Sgt Helen Parkinson, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in an elderly gentleman losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.
“I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision, and who has not yet spoken with police, or who has any CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch.”Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0577 of March 17th.