Police appeal for witnesses after attempted robbery at Burnley shop

Detectives are appealing for witnesses as part of an attempted robbery investigation in Burnley.

Police were called around 8.40pm last night to reports of an incident at Food and Booze in Lyndhurst Road.

A man had entered the store and allegedly threatened a shop worker with a knife demanding cash from the till.

The victim fought the man off with the attacker leaving the scene empty-handed.

Officers believe the offender was wearing a dark padded jacket, green coloured face covering, grey tracksuit and black trainers.

Following inquiries a man was later arrested by police in connection with the investigation.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and are urging anyone who saw the man described, or has dashboard mounted camera footage of the area around the time of the offence, to come forward.

Det Con Matthew Bourne, of Burnley CID, said: “While we have made an arrest we are very keen to trace any witnesses.

“This was a shocking incident which has left the victim very shaken.

“Did you see the man described, or anyone in the area acting unusually? We are also keen to talk to any motorists who might have dash-cam footage from the area around the time of the offence.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 01282 472524 or email 8785@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1393 of August 22.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 19-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of robbery and is in custody.