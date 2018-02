Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a 55-year-old wanted woman.

Debra Taylor-Webb (pictured) from Burnley is wanted in connection with harassment.

Taylor-Webb is 5ft 3 and of medium to large build.

She has a tattoo of a Celtic rose on the side of her right leg.

She has links to the Burnley and Padiham areas.

Anyone with information about Taylor-Webb’s whereabouts is urged to contact police on 01282 472124, or ring 101, quoting log number LC-20180204-0864.