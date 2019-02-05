Police appeal for wanted man with connections to Burnley and Pendle

Police have launched an appeal to find a 25-year-old man from Burnley who is wanted in connection to two offences.

Police want to speak to Liam Kennedy in connection to a breach of a restraining order and a malicious communication offence.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has links to Burnley, Nelson and Colne.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number 433 of January 12. #OpMoorhen