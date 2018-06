Police are appealing for information about a teenage girl who has gone missing.

Skye Cassidy, who is 13, has been missing from Bacup since yesterday at 11am.

She is described as a white female, slimly built with shoulder length light brown hair.

Skye was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, navy blue jumper, black leggings and black trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting log reference number LC-20180613-0692.