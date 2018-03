Police are appealing for information about a missing teenage girl.

Courtney Johnstone (16) was last seen at 1pm yesterday at McDonalds in Accrington.

She is described as a white female with light brown shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, light blue jeans with black trainers.

Courtney has links to Burnley, Accrington and Blackburn.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101 quoting reference LC-20180322-1483.