Police are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing 23-year-old woman Rebecca Garner.

Police said Rebecca is missing from the Burnley area and was last sighted near to the town centre on Monday (December 3rd) at around 4pm.

She is described as a white female, of slim build and has mousy, brown hair. Rebecca has links to Burnley, Nelson, Colne and Blackpool area's of Lancashire.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101 quoting log number LC-20181203-1591.