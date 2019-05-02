Police appeal for missing Burnley teenager

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old Burnley who has been reported missing again.

Officers had issued an appeal for Kristina Ginova, from the Reedley Marina area of town, earlier in the week.

She was found yesterday morning but has now gone missing again.

Kristina is described as a white female, long black hair, slim build, 5ft 4in.

She was last seen wearing a yellow jumper, blue jeans, white trainers carrying a white shoulder bag and a small black bag.

Anyone with any information in regards to her whereabouts is urged to call 101 quoting reference number LC-20190501-0286.