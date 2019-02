Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Andrew Purvis.

Officers say he was last seen at approximately 1pm today (Friday) at the Library building in Colne Road.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "He was wearing a blue baseball cap, cream jacket, blue jeans, blue trainers and he is described as having poor mobility.

"Anyone who has seen Andrew this afternoon please contact Burnley Police on 101 and quote the log number 0523 of the 1st February."