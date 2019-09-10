Police appeal for information to track down youths responsible for shocking animal cruelty incident in Padiham

Police are appealing for help to track down a group of youths believed to be responsible for an act of animal cruelty in Padiham over the weekend.

Officers are investigating after witnesses reported seeing what was believed to be teenagers attacking a pigeon close to Padiham Leisure Centre in Park Road.

A spokesman for the police said they were taking the incident, which has left the community shocked and sickened, very seriously and had already located one witness.

The spokesman said: "We want to gather as much evidence as possible to find those responsible for this act and when we have done that we will be reporting it to the RSPCA."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO 7836 via email on 7836@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.