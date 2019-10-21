Police appeal for information on missing Burnley teenager

Officers are becomig increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of a missing Burnley teenager.

Lucy Neville (19) was last seen near Westgate on Friday.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5ft. 11in., skinny build with dark hair tied up in a ponytail or bun.

Lucy was wearing knee length black boots, skinny jeans, long black and white checked shirt with a long black/navy coat. She has links to the Daneshouse area of Burnley and Preston.

Police are encouraging anyone with any knowledge of her whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting log number 1625 of the 18th October.