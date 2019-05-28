Police appeal for information after man assaulted near to Burnley park

Police are appealing for information in relation to an assault which took place last Friday night.

The incident happened between 7pm and 8pm.

The victim was assaulted as he walked along a footpath which runs between Active Way and Thompson Park.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, aged in his late 20s or early 30s.

He had a scar above his left eye brow and a bald head. At the time of the incident he was wearing a navy blue tracksuit and was riding a mountain bike.

If you were in the area at the time and have any information please contact PC Monaghan on 07976306991 or email 5155@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 789 of 25th May 2019.