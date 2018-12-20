Police appeal for information after arson attack at Burnley skip hire firm

Detectives are appealing for information after an arson attack at a skip hire firm in Burnley.

Police were called around 9-10pm on Tuesday to reports that four skip wagons were on fire at BBS Skip Hire in Oxford Road.

Emergency services attended and the fire was quickly extinguished.

It is believed two men had entered the skip yard, smashed the windows of the wagons before setting fire to the vehicles with acelerants.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Det Con Mark Parrington, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is a shocking attack which has left several vehicles badly damaged.

“The cost of the damage is likely to run into the many thousands and if undiscovered could have been much worse and may have affected local residents if it had taken hold.

“Fortunately damage has been restricted to only a few of the wagons and the business is able to continue to run efficiently and provide the same service.

“Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information regarding this incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log 1340 of December 18.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at ‎http://socsi.in/SKpko.