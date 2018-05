Police have made a direct appeal to a young man who is missing and believed to be in the Burnley area.

Burnley and Padiham Police posted a picture of Sean Slater on their facebook page with the appeal: "Sean if you see this post yourself, please get in touch with your family who are worried about you."

If anyone has seen Sean or has information on his whereabouts please contact Burnley Police on 101 and quote log 1424 of the 30th.