Police appeal for help in tracing missing Burnley man

Police are appealing for information about a missing 62-year-old man from Burnley.

David Hodgson was last seen in the Manchester Road area of Nelson around 11am today (Monday).

He is described as white, 5ft tall, of slim build with short grey hair and a grey beard. He is believed to be wearing a blue waist length jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

David has links to the Burnley area.

PC Katrina Wozniak, of Burnley Police, said: “We are very concerned about David’s disappearance. I would urge anyone who has seen a man matching his description to contact us.

“Furthermore, I would ask David, if he sees this appeal, to come forward and let us know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0452 of December 3rd.