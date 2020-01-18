Police appeal for help from public after teenage girl (16) goes missing in Burnley

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who is missing from Burnley.

Ellie Ogden (16) was last seen yesterday at 6-30pm on St James' Row in Burnley, a small street in the town centre.

Have you seen Ellie Ogden? She is missing from the Burnley area.

It is possible that Ellie may still be in the area but police believe that she may have been heading to the Bolton area, as she has connections there, and also to the Chorley and Manchester areas.

Ellie is 5ft five inches tall, of slim build with long dark hair and a tanned complexion. She also wears heavy make up.

It is believed that Ellie is possibly wearing a red puffer style jacket, blue pants and black boots. She may also be carrying a black overnight bag.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We are carrying out inquiries to locate Ellie and will be in contact with the relevant police areas but help from the public often proves quite useful and enables us to cast the net far and wide."

Anyone with sightings of Ellie or information is asked to contact Burnley police and quote log 47 of the 18th of January.