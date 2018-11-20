Police appeal continues to find wanted Clitheroe sex offender

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the whereabouts of a missing sex offender who is wanted on recall to prison.

Norman Ormerod went missing from an address in Clitheroe on August 2nd and has failed to attend probation appointments.

The 45-year-old, who was last seen in Preston on August 9th, was convicted of making indecent images of children in 2011 and 2015.

Ormerod has links to Lancashire, Cumbria, Scotland, Manchester, Wales, Derbyshire and Norfolk. He may have travelled to the North Yorkshire or Humberside areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

PC Dean Briggs, of Lancashire Police, said: “Ormerod has been wanted for some time now and is in breach of his licence requirements.

“He is believed to have travelled to the Yorkshire area and could be camping.

“I would advise anyone with information not to approach him but to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact SOMUEAST@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk on 01254 353850, PC 1314 Dean Briggs via 1314@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or DS 2235 Kate Kennedy via 2235@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org