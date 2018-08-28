Police appeal after youths steal bike from outside Burnley town centre restaurant

Police want to speak to these two youths in connection with the theft of a bicycle from outside McDonald's restaurant in Burnley town centre.

The theft occurred on Sunday, July 22nd, between 7-30pm and 8pm.

Police believe this youth was involved in the theft of a bike from Burnley town centre.

The bike is a blue Diamond Sync 3.0 Mountain bike.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We are determined to make Burnley town centre as safe as it can be and we think the two males in the CCTV will be able to help us with our inquiries into this theft."

Anyone with information is asked to e-mail 3835@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting EF1811249.