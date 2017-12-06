Police appeal after two people seriously injured in road accident

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were seriously injured in a road accident in Burnley yesterday tea-time.

The collision happened just after 5pm on Manchester Road, Dunnockshaw.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision, a silver Ford Fusion, a black Renault Megane and a silver Ford Fiesta.

A 78-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were taken to Royal Preston Hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision at 5-07pm.

PC David Todhunter of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing unit, said: “This was a serious collision where two drivers have sustained serious injuries.

“This happened at peak time on a busy road when people would have been driving home from work.

"We’re seeking to establish exactly what happened and we’d urge anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 1079 of the 5th December.