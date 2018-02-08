Police appeal after three teenagers seriously injured in road accident

Police are appealing for information following a collision in Burnley last night which left three teenagers seriously injured.

Police were called at around 9:45pm yesterday to reports of a collision on Crown Point Road.

A Fiat Punto had been travelling along Crown Point Road, away from Burnley, when it left the road, colliding with a fence and a dry stone wall.

The driver, an 18-year-old man and two passengers, a 17-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries.

All three were taken to hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

The road was closed for around three hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt Lee Harris of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw anything to contact police.

"The car was travelling in company with a Ford Fiesta at the time and we would appeal to anyone who saw the two vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log number 1497 of 7th February.