Police have released the image of a man who they want to speak to after cash was stolen from Tesco in Padiham.

Burnley and Padiham Police want to speak to the man (pictured) after cash was stolen from the supermarket on December 7th last year.

Do you know who this man is?

A police spokesman said: "If you can identify this individual or this is you and you want to speak to us please contact PC 3675 Haworth by calling 101 and quoting Crime Number EF1714283."