Police appeal after teenager goes missing from home

Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy went missing from home.

Deividas Kareta was last seen around 10am on Thursday, February 15th, leaving his home address in Nelson.

Have you seen missing Deividas Kareta?

He is described as white, of slim build and approximately 5' 9" tall with short, dark brown curly hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a short dark coat, dark grey skinny jeans and dark blue trainers.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log reference 165 of 16th February.