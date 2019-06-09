Police appeal after teenage driver seriously injured in Burnley road accident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a collision in Burnley yesterday evening.

The collision happened at around 5-45pm and involved a red Mini Cooper.

The vehicle was travelling westbound on Centenary Way, when it left the dual carriageway, colliding with a tree on the nearside before coming to rest.

The driver of the car, an 18 year old woman from Burnley, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where her condition is described as stable.

An 18 year old man from Burnley who was a passenger in the front of the car, received minor injuries and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for around three and a half hours to allow for collision investigation work.

Sgt Steve Hardman of Lancashire’s Tactical Operations Unit, said: “A young woman has been seriously injured and our thoughts are with her at this time.

“We’re working hard to establish exactly what happened and would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision comes forward as soon as possible. Likewise, if you have any dash cam footage which would aid our investigation, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information should email 2385@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 1107 of 8th June.