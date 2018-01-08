Police appeal after petrol station attack

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted at a petrol station in Nelson.



The unprovoked assault happened at the Texaco Service Station on Scotland Road on New Year's Day at around 7pm.

A man was filling his car with fuel when he was attacked by three people who had arrived in a black coloured Audi vehicle.

The attack was witnessed by several members of the public, who intervened to stop it.

Lancashire Police have made a number of inquiries and spoken to several witnesses but they are keen to speak to the occupants of a VW Passat which was parked in the wash bays at the service station.

Det Sgt Ben Hodgkinson, of Lancashire Constabulary’s East Division, said: “The investigation into this serious incident continues.

“Arrests have been made, but I am keen to speak to anyone who may hold further information to assist the inquiry.

“I am appealing, in particular, to the occupiers of the VW Passat seen at the time to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 01254 353540 quoting police log 1423 of 1st January 2018.