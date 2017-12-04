Police appeal after pensioner seriously assaulted at his own front door

Detectives have renewed their appeal for information after a 72-year-old man was left with serious head injuries after he was assaulted on the doorstep of his own home in Burnley last Friday evening.

The shocking incident happened at around 6-10pm, when it is believed the pensioner was hit on the head with a hammer, as he went to answer the door of his home in Rossetti Avenue in the Rosehill area.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police are investigating and are appealing for witnesses after the attack which has left neighbours in shock in the closeknit community.

They are especially keen to speak to the occupants of a dark coloured saloon car or people carrier which was on Rossetti Avenue between 6pm and 6.30pm as they are possible witnesses to an offender making off from the scene.

DI Neil Marr, of East CID, said: “This assault has left an elderly man with a very serious injury and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious on Friday evening, or in the lead up to this incident, to get in touch.

“In particular we are keen to trace those who were in a dark coloured car who may have seen the offender making off.”

He also appealed for householders to be careful when opening their door to callers, especially at night, adding:

“Please ensure you know who is there before you answer the door.”

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact 101 quoting log number 1192 of December 1st.