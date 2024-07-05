Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pensioner in Colne.

Officer were called to the junction of New Market Street and Hartley Street at around 11:10am yesterday following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a Honda HR-V.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the pedestrian, an 85-year-old man died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. The driver remained at the scene, and no arrests have been made at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are now asking for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of New Market Street and Hartley Street, between 11-05am and 11-15am, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, to get in touch.