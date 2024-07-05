Police appeal after pedestrian killed in Colne

By John Deehan
Published 5th Jul 2024, 10:51 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pensioner in Colne.
Officer were called to the junction of New Market Street and Hartley Street at around 11:10am yesterday following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a Honda HR-V.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the pedestrian, an 85-year-old man died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. The driver remained at the scene, and no arrests have been made at this stage.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are now asking for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of New Market Street and Hartley Street, between 11-05am and 11-15am, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, to get in touch.

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0415 of July 4.

