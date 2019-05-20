Police appeal after motorcyclist killed in Burnley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in Burnley yesterday.

The incident happened at around 1-30pm in New Road, when a Toyota Yaris collided with a Triumph motorcycle.

Paramedics attended but the rider of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 60s, died at the scene.

The driver of the Yaris - a man in his 70s - and the passenger in the Yaris - a woman aged in her 60s – suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for around six hours while specialist collision investigators attended.

Officers would now like to speak to anybody who witnessed the collision and has not yet been spoken to by police.

Sgt Michael Belfield, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Unit, said: “A man sadly lost his life following this collision and our thoughts are very much with his friends and family at this difficult time. Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to support them.

“We would now like to establish the exact circumstances of the collision and are asking anybody who saw it happen, or who saw either vehicle in the moments before it happened, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 757 of May 19th.