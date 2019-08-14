Police appeal after man suffers serious head injury in Burnley assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were injured and three arrested during an altercation in Burnley town centre.

Officers were called around 6pm yesterday to reports a number of men were fighting at the junction of Yorkshire Street and Church Street.

A 33-year-old man was found at the scene with a serious head injury. A 29-year-old man suffered minor injuries with both men taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

Following investigation three men were later arrested by police in connection with the incident.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to trace anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage of the altercation.

DC Estelle James, of Burnley CID, said: “An investigation is under way after two men were found with injuries in Burnley.

“While we have made a number of arrests, we are keen for any witnesses to come forward.

“The location of the incident is a busy junction in Burnley town centre and owing to the time of day it may be possible members of the public may have seen what happened. We are also keen to trace any motorists with dash-cam footage of what took place.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 3510@lancashire.pnn.police.ukquoting log reference 1130 of August 13.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

A 23-year-old man from St Helens, a 34-year-old man from Nelson and a 42-year-old man from Blackburn were arrested on suspicion of assault. All are currently in custody.