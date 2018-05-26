Police appeal after man seriously injured in motorway crash

Police are appealing for information after a serious accident on the M6 in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash between Junction 32 and Junction 33 at around 3-25am.

During the crash a Renault Scenic car travelling northbound had collided with the central reservation.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old man from Warrington, suffered a number of serious injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. He is currently in a serious condition.

The motorway was closed for more than four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for information following the incident.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway following a serious collision on the M6.

“The driver of the vehicle is in a serious condition at hospital and my thoughts are with him at this time.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0198 of May 26th.