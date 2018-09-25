Police appeal after man helps himself to money from cash machine at Burnley town centre store

Police have launched an appeal to find a man who helped himself to money that didn't belong to him from a cash machine in Burnley.

The incident happened at the Tesco store in Centenary Way on Wednesday, September 12th.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "The incident happened at around 7-25pm and we believe the man pictured has some information in relation to the incident."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Burnley Police quoting log reference 0367 of 13/09 or contact the officer directly 6478@lancashire.pnn.police.uk