Police appeal after man (71) attacked at his own front door

Detectives in Burnley have launched an investigation after a 71-year-old man was seriously assaulted on the doorstep of his own home.



The incident happened at around 6.10pm yesterday when the victim answered the door of his home in Rossetti Avenue where he was seriously assaulted to the head.

He is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police are investigating and are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Neil Marr, of East Lancashire CID, said: “This assault has left an elderly man with a very serious injury and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious yesterday evening, or in the lead up to this incident, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log number 1192 of December 1st.