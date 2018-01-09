Police appeal after M65 crash

Police are appealing for information after an accident on the motorway yesterday which left two elderly people with serious injuries.



The crash happened at around 1-15pm when a Citroen Picasso driving westbound near to Junction 12 was hit from behind by a Volvo skip lorry.

Traffic came to a standstill after a serious accident on the M65 yesterday.

The Picasso was pushed off the carriageway and into the barrier before a Nissan Juke then collided with the rear of the Volvo.

The driver of the Citroen Picasso, an 80-year-old man from Nelson, suffered multiple fractures and the front seat passenger, a woman aged 86, suffered injuries to her neck and back. They are being treated in hospital.

Sgt Adam Dawson, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left two people with very serious injuries and I would appeal for any witnesses to contact us.”

The road was closed off by police for several hours while accident investigators were at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0564 of January 8th.