Police appeal after cyclist suffers broken arm after taxi collision in Burnley
Police are appealing for witnesses and are seeking the driver of a vehicle after a collision took place at the junction of Accrington Road/Liverpool Road/Rossendale Road on New Year’s Eve.
The collision took place between 11pm and midnight when a cyclist was riding along Accrington Road, Burnley, from Hapton and a white Skoda taxi was travelling along Accrington Road in the opposite direction.
When the taxi reached the junction it made a right turn onto Liverpool Road and collided with the 27-year-old cyclist, knocking him off his bicycle, causing him to suffer a broken arm.
The taxi stopped briefly but left the scene without providing any details so officers are trying to trace the vehicle.
Police are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward, or anyone with dash cam footage.
Police are also appealing to the driver of the car to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting incident reference 0115 of January 1st.