The collision took place between 11pm and midnight when a cyclist was riding along Accrington Road, Burnley, from Hapton and a white Skoda taxi was travelling along Accrington Road in the opposite direction.

When the taxi reached the junction it made a right turn onto Liverpool Road and collided with the 27-year-old cyclist, knocking him off his bicycle, causing him to suffer a broken arm.

The taxi stopped briefly but left the scene without providing any details so officers are trying to trace the vehicle.

Police are appealing after the RTC in Burnley

Police are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward, or anyone with dash cam footage.

Police are also appealing to the driver of the car to come forward.