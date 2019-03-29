Police appeal after cyclist (69) suffers serious injuries in collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was left with serious injuries following an accident.

The 69-year-old Rishton man was riding his Cannondale Synapse along Stonygate Lane, Ribchester, at about 10-40am yesterday when for reasons as yet unknown he came off his bike sustaining life changing injuries.

He was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police's tactical operations department, said: “This collision has left a man with some very serious injuries and I would appeal to any witnesses or anyone who has any dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact 2385@lancashire.pnn.police.uk