Police appeal after car torched in early hours of morning

Police are appealing for information after arsonists set fire to a car in the early hours of this morning.

The vehicle was parked on Pheasantford Street in Burnley and firefighters from the town's station raced to the scene after the blaze was reported at 3-30am.

Crews extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate and a police investigation is now underway.

Anyone with any information is asked to ring 101 with ref LN201802170234